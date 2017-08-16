Osaka police accuse woman, 55, in murder of common-law husband

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have applied fresh charges of murder to a 55-year-old woman already in custody in the death of her Korean common-law husband at the residence they shared in Hirano ward, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 12).

At 11:30 a.m. on August 9, Mieko Negoro telephoned the daughter of her male roommate to report that her father appeared dead at their residence, located in a municipal housing block.

Police arriving at the scene found the shirtless man, 66, collapsed on the floor of the kitchen and bleeding from several stab wounds.

With the police suspecting that the man had died early in August, police accused Negoro of abandoning a corpse.

“Sleeping on the floor”

“I found my husband sleeping on the floor, but when I tried to rouse him his body was old,” the suspect told the Hirano Police Station at the time in denying the allegations, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 10).”I did not abandon [him].”

Regarding the murder accusation, Negoro also denies the allegation.

Police are now searching for the weapon used in the crime.