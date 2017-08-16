TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man suspected in dozens of thefts from vehicles in the Kanto area, reports TBS News (Aug. 14).

In June, Yoshiharu Hirabayashi is alleged to have gained access to a vehicle parked at an apartment in Ota Ward by smashing a window with a screwdriver and stealing four batteries.

Hirabayashi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “Living one’s life is difficult,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

According to police, Hirabayashi is believed to have used similar methods in at least 40 cases to steal 230,000 yen in cash, a wristwatch and car navigation system from vehicles parked in Ota and nearby Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.