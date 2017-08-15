TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old company employee for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a woman at a shopping center in Machida City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 15).

In February, Yutaka Ugajin, a resident of Yokohama who works at a supermarket, allegedly came up from behind the woman, 25, as she rode an escalator at a department store near JR Machida Station and splashed his unspecified fluid on the buttocks of the woman.

Ugajin, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it due to work and family stress,” the suspect told police. “I liked her buttocks.” He also admitted to committing the same crime in seven or eight other cases.

Contraceptive device

In carrying out the act, the fluid was contained inside a contraceptive device. After he splashed its contents on the woman, she asked what was going on. Ugajin, however, fled the scene, according to TV Asahi (Aug. 15).

The suspect became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage by police.