TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old university student after a robbery at a supermarket in Higashi-Murayama City left a female customer injured on Saturday, reports TBS News (Aug. 13).

At 7:20 p.m., Kentaro Nakamura allegedly stabbed the woman, 53, in the neck and face after he swiped 10,000 yen from her at the register at the Seiyu Kumagawa supermarket.

According to police, the woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require two weeks to heal.

Nakamura, who has been accused of robbery and attempted murder, denies the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the woman was waiting to pay at the register when Nakamura allegedly grabbed a 10,000-yen note from her and fled the store. After giving chase, the woman was stabbed by the suspect outside the store.

About 20 minutes after the incident, police were alerted by the parents of the father of the suspect, who said that his son had committed a theft and was in possession of a knife, according to Nippon News Network (Aug. 13).