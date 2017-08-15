Shikoku Electric Power employee nabbed in theft of smartphone

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old male employee of Shikoku Electric Power in the theft of a smartphone and other items from a woman in Shinjuku Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 14).

At 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Hiroki Ninomiya, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, allegedly snatched the smartphone from the woman and 8,000 yen in cash contained in a bag as she walked on a road in the Yochomachi area.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Ninomiya, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I was on vacation and didn’t have any money, so I snatched a bag,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended by a male bystander who heard the woman screaming.