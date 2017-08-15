Man slashes pair with sickle at home improvement store in Kumamoto

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly attacking two male acquaintances with a gardening tool at a home center in Arao City on Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 13).

At 12:30 p.m.,Tetsuya Taketsugu, a resident of Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture, allegedly wielded a sickle in attacking Shinichi Fujimaru, the 50-year-old manager of a restaurant, and Narihiro Koyanagi, a 49-year-old employee, in the head in the parking lot of the home center, located in the Kamihirayama area.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Koyanagi suffered a cerebral contusion while the injuries to Fujimaru are considered minor, expected to require two weeks to heal.

Taketsugu, who was shirtless at the time, fled the scene using Koyanagi’s car following the incident. He turned himself over to police at 4:40 p.m. that same day.

Does not recall

Taketsugu, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the charges, telling police he does not recall slashing at anyone.

The three persons became acquainted at a restaurant in Omuta earlier that day. They then went for a driver in Koyanagi’s vehicle before an argument erupted, police said.

Taketsugu purchased the sickle at the home center and dumped it before taking flight, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 14).