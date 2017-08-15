Man plunges from bridge onto tracks of Yamanote in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A man died after plunging onto the tracks of the Yamanote Line from a bridge in Taito Ward on Sunday in an apparent suicide, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 13).

At just before 5:30 a.m., the man, 59, whose name was not released, leaped from the 9-meter-tall Ryodaishi Bridge, located near JR Ueno Station, and onto the tracks of the Yamanote Line, police said.

An approaching train stopped without hitting the man after the conductor of applied the emergency brakes.

However, the man, who suffered severe trauma over the entire length of his body, was confirmed dead at a hospital about two and a half hours after arrival.

Police suspect the man took his life by intentionally leaping from the bridge.

The incident caused delays to the Yamanote, Keihin Tohoku and other lines over a one-hour period, inconveniencing 13,000 passengers.