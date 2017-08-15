Kumamoto talent exec accused in sexual assault of teenage girl

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested the 30-year-old male manager of a talent agency over the alleged sexual assault of an intoxicated teenage girl in Kumamoto City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 14).

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Shinya Tsukamoto is alleged to have sexually assault the girl, a 16-year-old high school student living in another prefecture, at a business hotel. The girl was reportedly intoxicated enough such that she could not withstand his advances.

Tsukamoto, who has been accused of quasi-forced intercourse, was sent to prosecutors on Monday. He admitted to the allegations during questioning, telling police that he took advantage of the girl once she became inebriated but did not plan the act.

Drank at izakaya

Tsukamoto attended an event with the girl on Saturday evening, police said. After going to an izakaya restaurant, where the girl was forced to consume alcohol, he took her to the hotel.

The matter emerged when the girl realized she was in a hotel room with Tsukamoto and sought help after leaving.

Tsukamoto is regularly involved in producing idol acts in the prefecture.