Employee at Yokota Air Base suspected in series of molestation incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at the U.S. military’s Yokota Air Base suspected in a series of molestation incidents in Fussa City over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 14).

At just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nobuaki Nishimura, 49, allegedly called out a girl, aged in her teens, in a parking lot and asked her the location of JR Fussa Station. He then allegedly groped her chest.

Nishimura, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I have a variety of stresses, and I got turned on looking at her,” the suspect told the Fussa Police Station.

The matter to came to light after the girl lodged a complaint at a police box located near the scene of the crime. Based on a description provided by the girl, Nishimura was later apprehended by an officer.

Three other cases

Nishimura is suspected in three other cases involving women, all aged in their 20s, that took place within a 100-meter radius of the incident involving the girl over a two-hour period that same day.

The suspect, who was not working at the time, is employed at the base through the Ministry of Defense. He is in charge of a section that handles merchandise.