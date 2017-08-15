Dispute involving umbrella leads to beating death in Koto Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old male demolition worker for allegedly beating a 55-year-old man who later died, reports TBS News (Aug. 14).

At around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Ryo Shida allegedly pushed down and kicked Seiji Ishii, 55, in front of JR Kameido Station.

Ishii, who suffered a serious wound to the back of the head, was unconscious upon transport to a hospital where he died on Monday. The cause of death is believed to have been a brain hemorrhage.

According to police, Shida claims he was drunk at the time of the incident. After the eyes of their eyes met, the suspect then shoved Ishii after an umbrella belonging to the victim’s acquaintance hit him in the face, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 12).

Police are now investigation whether to apply manslaughter charges to the suspect.