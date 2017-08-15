Burnable: Woman finds ¥20 million in cash while sorting trash at onsen

ISHIKAWA (TR) – An elderly woman sorting trash at an onsen hot springs resort area in Kaga City found 20 million yen, police said on Monday, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 15).

At 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the woman, aged in her 70s and living in the area, found the bills at a garbage collection station at the Yamanashiro Onsen area.

The money was found inside a multi-tiered cosmetics case. The bills were separated with strips of paper from the Hokkoku Bank and wrapped by a newspaper dated 2005.

According to NHK (Aug. 14), Monday is one two days each month in which non-burnable waste is collected at the garbage station.

The Daishoji Police Station is now attempting to locate the owner of the cash.