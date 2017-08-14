Tokyo police accuse woman of stabbing adultery partner to death in Kanda

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman in the stabbing death of a man with whom she was engaged in an extra-marital affair, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 14).

Early on July 10, officers from the Kanda Police Station arriving at an apartment building in the Kanda Tacho area of Chiyoda Ward found the body of Kazumasa Kurabe, 45, collapsed and bleeding inside a room. He was confirmed dead about one hour after arrival at a hospital.

Police subsequently arrested Seikin Okuma, an independent businesswoman, on suspicion of attempted murder. (The charges have since been changed to murder.) A kitchen knife with a 17-centimeter-long blade was found at the scene.

According to police, Okuma plunged the knife through the chest of Kurabe and to his heart. He is believed to have died due to loss of blood. The suspect telephoned emergency services after committing the alleged crime.

Married with children

Kurabe is married with children. He and Okuma began living in the unit two years ago.

According to Nippon News Network (Aug. 11), the suspect attacked wielded the knife after they got into a fight. “He was going on a trip with his wife and children but covered it up by saying he was going with friends,” the suspect was quoted by police.