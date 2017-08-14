Note left by husband of Takako Uehara reveals his suicide due to her infidelity

TOKYO (TR) – A note written by the husband of former member of pop group Speed reveals that he killed himself three years ago after discovering she was engaged in an extra-marital affair, reports Josei Seven (Aug. 24-31).

In the note to Takako Uehara, published by the magazine, Takahiro Moriwaki, who was 35 at the time, bids farewell to her and offers an apology for not being able to father children. He also mentions a “betrayal” regarding her relationship with actor Tsuyoshi Abe, who at the time was married to his current wife Shi Ke.

A native of Osaka, Moriwaki was a member of the hip-hop group ET-King under the name Tenn. On September 25, 2014, he was found hanging by his neck inside a vehicle parked at an apartment complex in Tennoji Ward, Osaka. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

In August of 2012, Uehara and Moriwaki married. They became acquainted at a music event in February of 2011.

After explaining that he had turned to alcohol, Moriwaki said in the note to Uehara that taking his life was the best path. He closed the message by telling her to not open the car door and to instead telephone the police.

Bowed four times

This is the second report in the past two months documenting an extra-marital affair involving a former member of Speed, which had a number of hits in the 1990s. In July, a report in Shukan Shincho indicated that Eriko Imai, a current member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was also engaged in an adulterous relationship with Ken Hashimoto, a 37-year-old councilor for the city of Kobe.

On Saturday, Uehara did not offer comment regarding the revelations when confronted by questions from members of a press corps following her performance in a musical at the Chunichi Theater in Nagoya. When asked “for a single word” and her “current mental state,” she bowed four times and entered a vehicle before exiting the venue, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 13).