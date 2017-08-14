Man accused of beating acquaintance unconscious at Kichijoji karaoke parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man following the assault of a male acquaintance at a karaoke parlor in Musashino City on Friday, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 11).

Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Aguri Yoshiura, a company employee, is alleged to have repeatedly beat his acquaintance, 27, in the head at parlor Cote D’ Azur, located near JR Kichijoji Station.

The victim, who lost consciousness at one point, suffered broken bones in his face. His injuries are expected to require one month to heal, according to the Musashino Police Station.

Yoshiura, who has been accused of inflicting injury, claims he does not remember anything about the incident since he was drunk, police said.

Prior to the incident, Yoshiura arrived at the parlor with the victim and a woman. The assault took place after the suspect and victim got into a dispute.

After the incident, Yoshiura fled the scene. A parlor employee then alerted police after finding the victim collapsed and bleeding. Police later apprehended the suspect at his residence.