Man, 53, nabbed in stabbing at Adachi dental clinic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 53-year-old man in the stabbing of a female dentist in Adachi Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 12).

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 25, Osamu Sato, an electrician, allegedly slashed the dentist, 58, after she had just closed her dental clinic, located in the Adachi area of the ward.

The woman received injuries to her left hand that were expected to require two weeks to heal.

Sato, who has been accused of trespassing and inflicting injury, was sent to prosecutors on Saturday morning. He admits to the allegations. A search of his residence by police resulted in the discovery of a knife that he said was used in the crime.

Prior to the incident, Sato, who was wearing a mask and dressed entirely in black, pushed his way into the clinic as the victim was leaving, police said. The two then began to jostle with one another, during which time the woman was injured. The assailant then fled the scene without uttering a sound.