Japanese-American teen nabbed for spraying graffiti on shop in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – A Japanese-American teenage boy is suspected in a series of graffiti incidents in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 12).

At 11:20 p.m. on Friday, the 19-year-old suspect allegedly used spray paint to vandalize the front of a shoe store along Center Gai, a popular shopping street in the Udagawacho area, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect, who lives in the U.S. Last month, arrived in Japan for vacation. Police have accused him of causing property damage. He admits to the allegations.

In carrying out the crime, he used a cardboard stencil to spray the letters “K” and “Y” between windows at the front of the store. He also wrote the kanji characters for Tokyo beneath the letters.

Police suspect that the boy is behind other similar crimes that have taken place in the same part of Shibuya since the start of the month.