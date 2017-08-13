Kanto health chief stabbed to death at Takanawa residence

TOKYO (TR) – The 56-year-old chief of the Kanto-Shinetsu Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare died after being stabbed by her mentally disabled younger brother at his residence in Minato Ward, police said on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 12).

At 5:15, the brother of Tomoko Kitajima allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen with a kitchen knife at his residence, located in the Takanawa area.

Kitajima, who lives nearby, was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police arrested her brother, who was not named, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect, 52, admits to the allegations. According to police, he has a history of visiting a hospital for treatment for a mental disorder.

Entered ministry in 1986

Kitajima is a career bureaucrat. In 1986, she entered what is now called the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. She assumed her current post in July of this year.

The suspect lives in the residence with his daughter and son. Prior to the incident, Kitajima arrived at the residence with her mother. After the alleged crime, the daughter alerted police, saying, “My father stabbed my aunt.”

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.