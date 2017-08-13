ANA employee accused of molesting school girl on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee of All Nippon Airways (ANA) for allegedly molesting a teenage girl on a train in Kawasaki City last year, reports NHK (Aug. 10).

At 7:40 p.m. on August 9, Wataru Yoshioka, a manager in the public relations department of the airline, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, a 17-year-old high school student, inside a carriage of the Denentoshi Line as it traveled between Mizonokuchi and Saginuma stations in Kawasaki City.

Yoshioka, who has been accused of violating a Kanagawa public nuisance ordinance, told police he has “nothing to say” about the incident.

At the time of the alleged crime, the train was not crowded. However, Yoshioka still pressed his body up against the girl, an act witnessed by other passengers. Upon the train’s arrival at Saginuma Station, the girl apprehended the suspect.

“Since all the facts of the case are not available, we have nothing to say,” a representative of ANA said.