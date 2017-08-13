Aichi bus driver admits using illegal drugs ‘since the age of 20’

Koji Tabe
Koji Tabe of Aichi Bus (Fuji News Network)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old driver for a tour bus company in Aichi Prefecture who has admitted to using illegal drugs for more than two decades, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 10).

Police have accused Koji Tabe, a driver for Nagoya-based Aichi Bus, of paying 50,000 yen for 1 gram of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 3 grams of marijuana from Chiba Prefecture to Aichi in April.

“Since the age of 20 I’ve been using kakuseizai,” the suspect was quoted by the Kuramae Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Aug. 10).

According to police, a woman accused of selling drugs to Tabe via the internet is under prosecution.

Tabe is in charge of ferrying passengers to ceremonial events. He is believed to have used the drugs after his shifts.

