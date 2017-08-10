Woman suspected in abandoning man’s corpse in Ibaraki also accused of theft

IBARAKI (TR) – A 56-year-old female hairdresser accused of burying the corpse of an elderly male acquaintance who went missing in Naka City earlier this year has also been accused of theft from a bank account, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 9).

On Wednesday, Ibaraki Prefecturl Police accused Kazue Kato of dumping the body of Kazuharu Shimazu, 89, whose corpse was found buried on a property along a farming road in the Sugaya area on July 23.

Kato has declined to comment on the allegations.

Native of Nagano

Shimazu is a native of Iiyama City, Nagano Prefecture. In June of last year, he moved into the residence of a relative for medical reasons. The residence is located close to where his body was found.

Shimazu went missing after being seen in the neighborhood of the residence on June 6. Kato also lives in Naka. On July 20, police first arrested her in the alleged theft of more than 100,000 yen from a bank account in the name of a relative of Shimazu. Following questioning, the body was found by police.

Police are now questioning Kato regarding the circumstances of Shimazu’s death.