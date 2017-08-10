TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a woman, aged in her 30s, in the stabbing of a man in Chiyoda Ward early Thursday who later died, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 10).

At 12:10 a.m., a female caller alerted emergency services about a stabbing at a residence in the Kanda Tacho area. Officers from the Kanda Police Statio arriving at the building found a man, aged in his 40s, collapsed and bleeding inside a room. He was confirmed dead about one hour after arrival at a hospital.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A knife was found at the scene. “We got into a fight, and I wielded the knife,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the woman to murder.