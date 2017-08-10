Ex-wife of Hirotada Ototake suing him and his mistresses

TOKYO (TR) – The same tabloid that last year detailed the extra-marital affairs of Hirotada Ototake, a noted author born without arms and legs, now says that his former wife is suing him and his mistresses.

According to the Aug. 17-24 issue of Shukan Shincho, Ototake’s former wife, Hitomi, filed a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court on August 4. The complaint includes two requests: compensation from Ototake for emotional damage; and reparations for infidelity from his mistresses.

“It is true that I am suing,” Hitomi tells the magazine, “but there is nothing for me to say now.”

The March 31, 2016 issue of Shukan Shincho reported on a visit Ototake made to Paris and Tunisia with a woman in her late 20s in December of 2015. The pair shared the same hotel room, according to the report.

When confronted by the magazine, Ototake admitted to the allegations. He also confessed to having had five mistresses while married.

Ototake, 41, and Hitomi, whom he married in 2001, have three children. They divorced in September of last year.