Return to sender: Yakuza mails stimulant drugs to wrong address

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member after a package containing illegal drugs was shipped from Fukushima Prefecture to an unintended address, reports TBS News (Aug. 9).

In September, Shinya Suzuki, a 32-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, is alleged to have possessed about two grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in Shirakawa City, Fukushima.

The matter came to light after Suzuki used a takkyubin (home delivery) service in Fukushima to send a package containing the contraband to a manufacturing company in Tokyo’s Taito Ward. However, the company was not the intended destination. Upon the arrival of the package, a representative of the company contacted police.

Police suspect that Suzuki has been using the takkyubin service to smuggle kakuseizai.