Man, 31, accused of growing marijuana in riverbed in Hachioji

August 9, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News

Masatoshi Ogasawara
Tokyo police have accused Masatoshi Ogasawara of cultivating marijuana in a dry riverbed in Hachioji City (TBS News)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man over the alleged cultivation of marijuana in Hachioji City, reports TBS News (Aug. 9).

In October, Masatoshi Ogasawara, a resident of Kawaguchicho in Hachoji, is alleged to have raised seven marijuana plants, weighing a total of 170 grams, in a dry riverbed near his residence.

During questioning, Ogasawara said that he cultivated the marijuana for his personal use. He claimed that he received the seeds for the plants from a foreigner and learned the cultivation process from the internet.

According to NHK (Aug. 9), the matter came to light when a Tokyo government worker involved in construction work nearby noticed the plants. After the worker notified police, Ogasawara was apprehended when he was seen watering the plants.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles