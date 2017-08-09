Keio University students prosecuted in alleged gang rape of co-ed

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources have revealed that six male students at Keio University have been prosecuted on Tuesday in the alleged sexual assault of a female student in Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 9).

On the evening of September 2, the six students, affiliated at the time with the Keio Advertisement Society, are alleged to have sexually gang-raped the girl, who was a female student at the university, after they forced her to drink large quantities of alcohol at a social gathering held at a dormitory in the town of Hayama.

The six students, who have been accused of quasi-rape, were sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the girl was summoned to the dormitory to assist with the cleaning its interior. The woman was then repeatedly forced to drink shots of tequila prior to the alleged sexual assault.

The month after the incident, the university announced the cancellation of the annual Miss Keio Contest, which is organized by the Keio Advertisement Society. The society broke up that same month.