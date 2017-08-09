Hairdresser arrested for allegedly burying corpse of man, 89, in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 56-year-old female hairdresser for allegedly burying the corpse of an elderly male acquaintance who went missing in Naka City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 9).

On Wednesday, police accused Kazue Kato of dumping the body of Kazuharu Shimazu, 89, whose corpse was found buried on a property along a farming road in the Sugaya area on July 23.

Shimazu is a native of Iiyama City, Nagano Prefecture. In June of last year, he moved into the residence of a relative for medical reasons. The residence is located close to where his body was found.

Shimazu went missing after being seen in the neighborhood of the residence on June 6.

First arrested for theft

Kato also lives in Naka. On July 20, police first arrested her on suspicion of theft. During questioning, she revealed the location of the body.

Police are now questioning Kato regarding the circumstances of Shimazu’s death.