Gang of 4 suspected in rash of jewelry store break-ins across Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a gang of thieves believed to be behind a series of break-ins at jewelry and precious metals stores across the capital, reports TBS News (Aug. 8).

At just past 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a tip about a man with a crowbar breaking into a precious metals shop in Ota Ward. Officers arriving at the scene found the front shutter wrenched open and boxes for finger rings scattered around the floor.

According to police, a gang of four men, all wearing face masks and caps, arrived at the store in two blue passenger vehicles. They suspected of prying open the shutter and stealing rings and various precious metals. An eyewitness spotted four persons meeting that description near the scene of the crime about 17 minutes before the report of the break-in.

This year, there have been reports of nearly 100 similar incidents that have taken place across the metropolis, police said. The incidents, which are believed to be connected, are under investigation on suspicion of theft.