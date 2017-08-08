OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man after a stabbing at a dormitory for a construction company in Sakai City on Monday left one person dead, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 7).

At around 12:35 a.m., emergency services received a call about a stabbing at the dormitory of Sakaihigashi Construction, located in Nishi Ward. Police arriving at the scene found a man believed to be an employee of the company, aged in his 40s, collapsed in a corridor on the third floor and bleeding from a wound to his side.

After being transported to a hospital, he was confirmed dead.

Police subsequently arrested Keiji Ishikawa, an employee of the company, on suspicion of attempted murder. Police believe the suspect used a mountaineering knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade in carrying out the crime.

“He made fun of me”

According to the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 7), the suspect had been drinking prior to the incident. “He made fun of me, I got angry and stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishi Sakai Police Station in admitting the allegations.

According to police, the victim lived on the same floor as the suspect. Police are now investigating whether the charges against the suspect should be changed to murder.