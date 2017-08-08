OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are searching for a 54-year-old man suspected in the slashing of his former wife and her male acquaintance in Abeno Ward on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 8).

At 8:10 a.m., police received a report about a fist fight between two men on a road in the Matsuzakicho area. Police arriving at the scene found the woman, 35, and her male companion, 40, collapsed and bleeding in front of a Family Mart convenience store.

Both persons were transported to a hospital with serious stab wounds to the head, abdomen and arm that are not considered life-threatening. “My ex-husband did it,” the woman was quoted by police.

Police believe that the woman’s former husband used a blood-covered knife that was found dropped about 100 meters from the crime scene to stab her and her acquaintance during the altercation.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of her former husband on suspicion of attempted murder.