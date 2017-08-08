Myanmar national accused in stabbing of ex-girlfriend stalked her at residence

TOKYO (TR) – A male national of Myanmar accused in the stabbing of his former girlfriend in Chiyoda Ward early Monday stalked her at her residence on multiple occasions earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 8).

At 7:00 a.m., Nyein Chan Aung, a resident of the Sugamo area of Toshima Ward, allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend, a 26-year-old exchange student, in several locations in her back with a knife on a road in the Otemachi financial district.

The woman was unconscious prior to her arrival at a hospital, but she regained consciousness shortly thereafter. She is expected to recover within one month.

Police subsequently accused Nyein of attempted murder. He admitted to the allegations.

Facebook

The victim and Nyein both arrived in Japan as foreign-exchange students. She broke up with him in April of last year. In January, she lodged a complaint with police after he appeared in front of her residence six or seven times and made libelous posts on Facebook.

The Shinjuku Police Station then issued an oral warning to the suspect. In May, the woman requested that the police cease taking action in the case since the harassment had stopped, according to NHK (Aug. 7).