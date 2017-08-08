Hyogo police hunt for man after 2 women found slain in Nishinomiya apartment

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after the bodies believed to be those of a woman and her daughter were found in an apartment in Nishinomiya City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 8).

At 7:30 a.m., a man tipped off police that a male acquaintance had killed his mother, aged in her 80s, and sister, aged in her 50s, inside a unit of the Mukogawa Danchi complex, located in the Takasucho area.

Officers from the Koshien Police Station arriving at the residence found the bodies of two women collapsed atop a futon and tatami mat in the same room and bleeding from wounds to their upper bodies. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.

The whereabouts of the acquaintance of the man are not known. According to police, he told the man,”I also want to die.”