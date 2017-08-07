Train halts after drunk man pushes girlfriend onto tracks in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – A train stopped before striking a woman who had just been pushed onto the tracks from a station platform by her intoxicated boyfriend in Soka City early Sunday, reports TBS News (Aug. 7).

According to Saitama Prefectural Police, Wataru Kaga, a 27-year-old worker in the construction industry, used his left hand to push his girlfriend, 31, from a platform of the Tobu Isesaki Line and onto the tracks at Soka Station at 5:30 a.m.

The driver of an approaching train saw the woman and applied its emergency brakes. The train stopped about 50 meters from the woman.

The woman suffered injuries that are expected to require one week to heal. Saitama police subsequently arrested Kaga on suspicion of attempted murder.

Kaga, who had just been out drinking with the woman, partially denies the allegations. “I pushed her down, but I did not have an intention to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the woman had mentioned to Kaga that she wished to end their relationship just before the suspect shoved her onto the tracks.