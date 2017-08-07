Osaka cops raid yakuza HQ over welfare fraud

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week raided the headquarters of a criminal syndicate in Osaka on suspicion of welfare fraud, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 2).

At 10:00 a.m. on August 2, officers entered the offices of the Yoshikawa-gumi, located in Chuo Ward, in search of evidence connected to the alleged defrauding of a welfare office of more than 4 million yen.

Over a three-year period through May, Yoshio Inoue, a 45-year-old member of the Yoshikawa-gumi, allegedly concealed his gang affiliation in receiving 4.39 million yen in welfare payments.

The Hirano Police Station arrested Inoue on July 31. He admits to the allegations.

The Yoshikawa-gumi is an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.