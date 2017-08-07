Osaka cops raid yakuza HQ over welfare fraud

August 7, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News, Osaka, Yakuza

Osaka police
Osaka police raided the headquarters of the Yoshikawa-gumi on suspicion of welfare fraud on August 2 (Mainichi Broadcasting System)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week raided the headquarters of a criminal syndicate in Osaka on suspicion of welfare fraud, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 2).

At 10:00 a.m. on August 2, officers entered the offices of the Yoshikawa-gumi, located in Chuo Ward, in search of evidence connected to the alleged defrauding of a welfare office of more than 4 million yen.

Over a three-year period through May, Yoshio Inoue, a 45-year-old member of the Yoshikawa-gumi, allegedly concealed his gang affiliation in receiving 4.39 million yen in welfare payments.

The Hirano Police Station arrested Inoue on July 31. He admits to the allegations.

The Yoshikawa-gumi is an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles