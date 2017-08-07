Member of gang of accused gropers flees via railway tracks in Saitama

SAIATAMA (TR) – One of several men seen groping a woman inside a train carriage leaped from a platform and onto railway tracks in fleeing a station in Saitama City on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 5).

At around 7:30 p.m., a male commuter apprehended several men he saw fondling the chest female and lower body of a office worker, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line upon its arrival at JR Musashi-Urawa Station.

However, one member of the group began to act violently once on the platform and leaped onto the railway tracks. He then fled the scene in the direction of Naka-Urawa Station.

The incident caused six trains in both directions on the Saikyo Line to be delayed for 18 minutes, inconveniencing 4,500 passengers, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 5).

The Urawa Police Station is seeking the whereabouts the man on suspicion of violating the Railway Operation Act.

In Tokyo, there have been at least 12 cases of accused gropers fleeing by running on railway tracks since the middle of March.