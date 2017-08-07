Male corpse found in trunk of vehicle in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse likely belonging to a missing man inside the trunk of a vehicle parked in Saitama City on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 7).

At just past noon, police working off a tip found the body of an adult male inside the trunk of a passenger vehicle parked along a road in Nishi Ward.

Given the extent of decay of the body, it is believed the man died about two weeks ago, police said.

A relative of a man who owns the vehicle had previously informed police that he had been out of contact for between 10 days and two weeks.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.