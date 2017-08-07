Headless corpse with arms bound found in Osaka Bay

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a headless body of a man floating in Osaka Bay last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 3).

At around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, personnel aboard a patrol boat found the headless body floating face-down about 1.8 kilometers off the coast of the Nanko Minami area in Suminoe Ward.

According to the Osaka Water Police Station, the arms of the man were bound behind his back and his legs had turned partially skeletal.

The man, who is believed to be between 20 and 49, stood 180 centimeters in height. His body was clothed in a long-sleeve shirt and underwear.

Police speculate that the prop of a boat severed the man’s head from his body. The head has not been found.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.