Tokyo police re-arrest man in stabbing of 2 women in parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have applied fresh charges to a man in custody over a stabbing incident in Koto Ward last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 2)

On July 12, Shunsuke Takemura, 35, allegedly used an ice pick to stab the chest of a woman, 61, and the right hand of her daughter, 32, as they sat in the back of passenger vehicle in the parking lot of Ito-Yokado Kiba.

Both women were taken to a hospital. The elder woman suffered wounds that required two weeks to heal.

Takemura fled the scene after the incident but later turned himself over to police.

The victims had just finished shopping with a 66-year-old man, who is the former husband of the elder woman’s sister, when the attack took place.

Takemura is the man’s son. The suspect was first arrested in the slashing of the younger woman. He now faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing of his former aunt. He admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the motive for the crime.