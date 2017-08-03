Kitakyushu man accused of attempted murder over attack of woman with hoe

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly attacking a female neighbor with a garden tool in Kitakyushu City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 2).

At around 7:00 p.m., Hajime Fukunaga is alleged to have repeatedly beat the face of the woman, 84, with a hoe at the residence of the victim.

The woman received bone fractures to her forehead and chest, she was conscious following the incident.

Fukunaga, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies that he attempted to kill the woman. “I requested the return of a key but did not get a response,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to a neighbor, Fukunaga and a woman had previously gotten into a dispute over the feeding of a stray cat.