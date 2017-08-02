Tokyo talent agency exec accused in rapes of women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of a talent agency suspected in at least two rapes of women, reports TBS News (Aug. 1).

In May, Hiroki Sato, the president of Hermes Entertainment, based in Suginami Ward, allegedly slapped the face of a woman, aged in her 30s, and choked her with both hands. He then sexually assaulted her. The woman suffered injuries that required one week to heal, police said.

The incident took place after the woman, an aspiring voice actress, arrived at the office to terminate her contract with the agency in order to move to a different firm.

After the alleged assault, the suspect then forced the woman into a convenience store to withdraw 100,000 yen in cash that he took from her. “For the trouble you’ve caused regarding being referred here, you should pay about 100,000 yen,” the suspect reportedly said.

Sato, who has been accused of rape resulting in injury, has declined to comment on the allegations, telling police he wished to speak with a lawyer.

Last month, Sato was arrested and indicted in the sexual assault of another woman, aged in her 20s.