TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old Korean national in alleged assault of an American man with a beer bottle in the Roppongi entertainment district early Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (July 31).

At just before 4:00 a.m., Kim Dong-gun, an engineer, allegedly shattered the bottle over the head of the American, 24, and stabbed him with a broken shard in first-floor the basement of a building. The victim suffered injuries that are expected to require 10 days to heal.

Kim, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “What I remember is me as the victim,” the suspect said, according to the Azabu Police Station. “I don’t recall any violence on my part.”

Kim, who is not an acquaintance of the victim, was visiting Japan as a tourist. Prior to the incident, the sister of the American, 23, was sleeping in a passageway of the building when Kim inadvertently kicked her. The American and Kim then engaged in an argument that culminated in the alleged assault.