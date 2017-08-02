Ibaraki cops hunt for man in convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibarki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who wielded a knife in the robbery of a convenience store in the town of Oarai early Tuesday, Fuji News Network (Aug. 1).

At 3:40 a.m., the man entered the outlet, located in the town of Kawarashiro, and thrust a knife before a male cashier while announcing that he was committing a robbery. “Hand over the money, and make it quick,” he threatened.

The suspect then fled the scene after taking 110,000 yen in cash from a register.

There were no customers in the store at the time of the incident. The two employees present were not injured.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing gray work clothes over a sweatshirt with its hood pulled over his head. Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Mito Police Station at 029-233-0110.