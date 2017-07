TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in the robbery of more than 200,000 yen from a hotel in Taito Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (July 31).

Kazuhiko Matsushita allegedly posed as a customer prior to brandishing a knife in threatening a 39-year-old man at the reception desk of the hotel, located in the Negishi area. He then stole 220,000 yen in cash.

Matsushita was found with 400,000 yen in his possession upon his arrest, police said.