TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused a 35-year-old man of bludgeoning another man to death in a park in Sumida Ward last week, reports TV Asahi (July 31).

Ryo Yamamoto has admitted to killing Eiji Yanagihara, 70, whose body was found at Yokoamicho Park by a woman commuting to work at around 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police arriving at the park found Yanagihara, who does not have a known residence or occupation, bleeding from his head. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police believe Yamamoto bludgeoned Yanagahira with a security light mounted on a concrete stand that was found splattered with blood. A fingerprint discovered on the light proved to be a match for Yamamoto.

“Anyone would be fine”

Yamamoto, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “I was hungry and had no money, and I thought that attacking anyone would be fine,” the suspect said.

Police apprehended Yamamoto at JR Kinshicho Station at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police are now investigating whether to add robbery to the allegations against the suspect.