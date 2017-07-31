Osaka police arrest man, 38, in fatal assault of bedridden mother

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in the fatal assault of his bedridden mother at the residence they share in Yao City last week, reports NHK (July 29).

At 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Takeshi Yamada alerted emergency services that his 69-year-old mother was not breathing. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Yasunakacho area, found the woman unconscious. She was transported to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

The body of the woman showed signs of having been severely beaten. During questioning, Yamada admitted to assaulting her. “I became irritated after she did not listen to what I, as her caregiver, said, and I hit dozens of times,” said Yamada, who was arrested for inflicting injury on Saturday.

Four persons live at the residence. The suspect’s mother had been dealing with an illness for an extended period. Beginning several years ago, he began taking care of her.

Police are investigating whether the suspect had regularly assaulted his mother.