Letter to family bidding farewell found in belongings of missing Chinese tourist

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A goodbye letter to the family of a female Chinese tourist who went missing earlier this month has been found in the belongings she left behind at a guesthouse in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefectural Police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 29).

The letter, believed to have been written by Wei Qiujie, 26, who was last seen in Kushiro City on July 23, is an expression of gratitude to her parents. It also includes includes a farewell to her family.

The father of Qiujie arrived in Sapporo on July 28. He told police that the letter appears to have been written by his daughter.

Departed the guesthouse

Wei, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province, is traveling alone. She arrived in Hakodate City, Hokkaido from China on July 18. Her stay at the guesthouse began on July 20.

At around 7:30 a.m. on July 22, Qiujie, departed the guesthouse. After being seen leaving an onsen hot springs resort in the Lake Akan area of Kushiro on the morning of July 23, Wei has not been heard from.

300 kilometers from Sapporo

The resort is located about 300 kilometers from Sapporo. The letter was included among the belongings Wei left behind in her room at the guesthouse. Investigators searched the town of Akan on Friday.

“There was nothing unusual about her before she left [China],” her father was quoted, according to Fuji News Network (July 30).

Wei was scheduled to return to China on July 25.