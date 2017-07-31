High school student among 3 nabbed in Ginza robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, in a robbery on a street in the ritzy Ginza area of Chuo Ward earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 31).

Police have accused Okito Ogasawara, 20, Yuta Kurata, 23, and the boy, a second-year high school student, of working together in robbing a 45-year-old independent businessman of a bag containing 72.5 million yen in cash on April 21.

Ogasawa and Kurata deny the allegations. However, the boy admits to carrying out the caper with the other two suspects.

At around 1:30 p.m. on that day, Ogasawara came up from behind the victim as he walked in the 5-chome area and struck him in the abdomen, knocking him to the ground. He then grabbed the his bag containing the cash.

Ogasawara jumped on the back of a motorcycle driven by Kurata. They then fled the scene in the direction of Shimbashi. The boy, who stood watch during the snatching of the bag, took off in a taxi.

Same bosozoku gang

Ogasawara and Kurate belong to the same bosozoku motorcycle gang. The three suspects became persons of interest following an examination of security camera footage.

During the robbery, Ogasawara dropped about 30 million yen in cash but he is still believed to have managed to get away with the remaining money.

The incident took place after the victim had brokered a sale for precious metals. He was carrying two bags but the thieves stole the one carrying the cash.