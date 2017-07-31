Fukushima decontamination worker accused of stabbing colleague to death

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a male decontamination worker in the stabbing death of a male colleague at the residence they share in Nihonmatsu City, reports Nippon News Network (July 29).

At 9:50 a.m. on July 28, Kazuhiro Yokoi, 63, telephoned his supervisor at the company’s office to report that he and Kazuyuki Hashimoto, 58, had gotten into a dispute at the residence, located in the Enokido area.

When the supervisor arrived at the residence, he found the body of Hashimoto collapsed atop a bed.

According to police, the neck and back of Hashimoto showed indications of having been stabbed. As well, he appeared to have been kicked in the face. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

Police subsequently arrested Yokoi on suspicion of murder. “I stabbed and beat him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating what led to the dispute between the suspect and victim.