Father of missing Chinese tourist arrives in Japan

HOKKAIDO (TR) – The father of a female Chinese tourist who went missing last week has arrived in Japan to find his daughter, reports NHK (July 29).

The father of Wei Qiujie, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province, arrived at New Chitose Airport on Friday night. He did not speak to an assembled press corps before boarding a vehicle.

Qiujie, traveling alone, was last seen leaving an onsen hot springs resort in the Lake Akan area of Kushiro City on July 23. She has not been seen since.

At around 7:30 p.m. the day before, she departed the guesthouse where she was staying in Sapporo, which is located about 300 kilometers from Kushiro. She left behind her luggage and other belongings at the guesthouse.

According to Nippon News Network (July 29), investigators searched the town of Akan on Friday.

Arrived on July 18

Wei arrived in Hokkaido on July 18. Her stay at the guesthouse began on July 20. She was scheduled to return to China on July 25.

In a photograph released publicly, Wei is pictured with shoulder-length, black hair. She stands 163 centimeters tall. When Wei left the guesthouse in Sapporo, she was wearing a purple skirt and white long-sleeve shirt and carrying a red shoulder bag.