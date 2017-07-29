Tokyo police open murder case after male corpse found in Sumida park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have started a murder investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a park in Sumida Ward on Friday, reports NHK (July 28).

At around 5:00 a.m., a woman commuting to work alerted police about a man who was collapsed at Yokoamicho Park. Police arriving at the park found the man bleeding from his head. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Given that the man showed signs of having been struck with a blunt weapon, police suspect that he was murdered.

The man was later identified as 70-year-old Eiji Yanagihara, who does not have a known residence or occupation. A bicycle and other personal articles believed to belong to Yanagihara were found near his body.

As well, a security light on a concrete stand often used at construction sites was found splattered with blood. Measuring 90 centimeters long and weighing about five kilograms, the light could be have been used to assault Yanagihara, police said.