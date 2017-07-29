J-League player accused of assaulting woman in Odaiba

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested J-League player Ryohei Michibuchi, 23, in the alleged assault of a woman last weekend, reports TV Asahi (July 29).

On July 23, Michibuchi, a member of Yamanashi Prefecture-based Ventforet Kofu, allegedly beat the woman at a shopping mall in the Odaiba area of the capital.

After the incident, the woman, who is an acquaintance of the suspect, alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene arrested Michibuchi on suspicion of assault. He admits to the allegations. There have been no reports about the condition of the victim.

That same day, Michibuchi participated in practice with the Ventforet Kofu in Chuo City, Yamanashi. He was off the following day.

At a press conference on Friday, Yoshio Koshimizu, the president of the club, issued an apology. “It is indeed inexcusable,” he said, according to the Sankei Shimbun (July 28). “I would like to express my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the victim. I also would like to apologize to our supporters.”

Joined club in February

Michibuchi is a native of Miyagi Prefecture. The midfielder has participated in 10 games for Ventforet Kofu since joining the club in February.